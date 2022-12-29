HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Prices For The Bengals Tickets Are Very Pricey

It looks like if you are trying to get a tickets to the Bengals vs Bills game that you are have to come out of your pocket.

It will be well worth it Fasho!

Via Fox19

The game has significant playoff implications as the Bengals are trying to get the number-one seed in the AFC. To do so, they have to beat the Bills, who are in first place, and must hope the second-place Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) drop one of their final two games against the Broncos and Raiders.

Getting the top seed would give the Bengals a first-round bye as well as home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

  • SeatGeek: Cheapest ticket is $200; Most expensive is $1,900
  • Stubhub: Lowest ticket price is $220; Highest price per ticket is $1,800
  • Ticketmaster: Single ticket available for as low as $170

Can I get a WHO-DEY!!!!

