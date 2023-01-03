HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Xavier Beats No.2 UConn

Cincinnati: Xavier Beats No.2 UConn

Congrats to Xavier basketball team on defeating No.2 team in the country UConn.

They are undefeated in the conference. This is a good look Fasho!

Via Fox19

Five Musketeer players scored in double figures, led by Zach Freemantle and Colby Jones, who both scored 16 points. Jerome Hunter added 15 points off the bench and Jack Nunge, playing with flu-like symptoms, gutted out a 15-point performance to help XU win its eighth consecutive game of the season.

