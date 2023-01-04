HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Tupac: Dear Mama Trailer Drops

New Trailer Drops For “Dear Mama” FX is sharing a new trailer for its upcoming FX documentary series “Dear Mama.”

The show centers on late rapper Tupac Shakur and his relationship with his mother Afeni Shakur.

The five-part documentary is directed by Allen Hughes and digs deep into the relationship between Tupac and his mom who was a noted civil rights activist and Black Panther member.

She died in 2016 at age 69.

