Fools Rush In Love: Tyga And Kylie Jenner May Have Gotten Married

Ugh. We’re trying not to roll our eyes while writing this one.

So, if there was one way to be petty, vengeful and one-up Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s love affair, it’d be for Tyga, 26 and Kylie Jenner, 18 to get married before they do. And as fate may have it, this may be the case.

The pair have been going strong for a couple weeks now, after a short breakup. During their time off, Jenner was rumored to be dating PartyNextDoor. And Tyga traveled to Cannes with lingerie model Demi Rose Mawby, and said his time with Kylie took him out of focus from his career.

Nonetheless they overlooked those weeks of solo selfie time, to pick up where they started. And back on they are!

Jenner posted a photo early Friday morning with Tyga with the caption, “Mr. and Mrs.” She was reportedly at the PrettyLittleThing USA launch party with her girlfriends, when the “Coconut Juice” rapper joined them. Then on Saturday, Jenner posted another photo of herself with a diamond ring on her left hand— no caption.

Now, if we’ve learned anything from Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez, it’s that drugs and lies are a helluva thing. Also, people fake marriages all the time. These same people are quick to call someone their “husband” or “wife”. So there’s a 90 percent chance that these two are just baiting folks into thinking they’re something more than just an uncomfortably age-difference’d non-married couple.

Honestly, all the shenanigans are exhausting. No teenager —which is what she is, Tyga— stays with their starter boyfriend. And this desperation on both sides to stay relevant by staying together is really, really sad.

But, do what you do. At least a quickie marriage will give us a good laugh.

Fools Rush In Love: Tyga And Kylie Jenner May Have Gotten Married was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

