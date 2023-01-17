HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Mary J. Blige: Celebrated Her Birthday With A Star Studded Party

Mary J. Blige celebrated her 52nd birthday with some big names over the weekend. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul celebrated her birthday with friends at New York City’s Cipriani Restaurant on Saturday (January 14).

Fat Joe, Usher, Remy Ma, and Queen Latifah were on hand to celebrate her. Also making an appearance were Joey Bada$$, Mysa Hilton, Angie Martinez, Papoose, and stars from the Power franchise.

Mary J. Blige posted photos of her two party looks on Instagram on Monday (January 16) and thanked her friends for helping her celebrate.

“WOW!!! What a night!!!,” Mary captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. “It’s nothing like partying with people you really LOVE and who LOVES you back!!! That energy was crazy and unmatched!!! Thank you to everyone for all the birthday LOVE!!! I’m so overjoyed and still recovering from Saturday!!! #CapricornSeason”

