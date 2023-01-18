HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Master P & Snoop Dogg: Make History And Sign Distribution Deal With Post Cereal

Master P ad Snoop Dogg celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by announcing their Post Cereal Brands for national distribution of their breakfast products.

They shared the news to socials saying, “HAPPY MLK DAY @snoopdogg and I are the first black-owned cereal company with a national distribution deal,” the 52-year-old captioned the video.

“Salute to @post_cereals for believing in diversity. SnoopCereal.com BroadusFoods.com The more we make, the more we give. #GODisGOOD #goldspoon.”

Master P also shared a video saying, “Now, we will be able to put money back into our community and our culture. So, this is bigger than just the cereal.

This is going to make a difference and we’ll be able to feed so many people.”

