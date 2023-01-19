HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Stephen A Smith: Apologizes After Rihanna Super Bowl Comment

Stephen A. Smith clarified an earlier statement while talking about Rihanna at the Super Bowl.

When asked what he thought about her performing, he said, “There’s one thing she’s not: she ain’t Beyonce.”

He later explained he meant no disrespect to Rihanna and that she is his “sister.”

He apologized for the statement and said he would be more careful with his words in the future.

He said, “I want Rihanna to know you’re a superstar, you’re sensational, you’re spectacular. You’re no joke, and you are a worthy person to be doing Super Bowl halftime show.”

He added, “I just think that Beyonce is the greatest performer out there today. That’s me. That doesn’t mean I’m hating on anybody else.”

  • Who is a better performer, Beyonce or Rihanna?

 

