Ohio: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Spill The Tea On Their New Baby

Ohio: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Spill The Tea On Their New Baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are spilling the tea on their new baby.

Thursday, Chrissy took to Instagram and revealed the name and gender of the family’s newest member.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens,” said Chrissy in the post. “The house is bustling, and our family couldn’t be happier.”

Fans loved the photos and sent lots of love to the entire family.

