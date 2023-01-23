HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Beyoncé: Is She Pregnant With Her Fourth Child?

Following Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai, some people wonder if Queen B is pregnant with her fourth child.

Eagle eye fans took a close look at Beyoncé’s body and noticed a bit of a bump in the midsection. While it could just be the result of being a mother of three, the singer usually has a very toned look which she showed off on the cover of her recent album, Renaissance.

Harper’s Bazaar Arabia brought up the possibility by sharing several tweets from fans who questioned if Beyoncé had a bun in the oven.

While nothing has been announced, the Beyhive will certainly continue to watch Beyoncé’s tummy.

  • Do you think Beyoncé is with child again?

 

