Notorious BIG: Air Jordan Sneakers Will Drop Soon

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop, limited edition Biggie Air Jordan sneakers will drop.

Pictures of the sneakers were posted on Biggie’s official Instagram page, and news of a collab between Air Jordan and The Christopher Wallace Foundation.

The bidding has already started if you would like to add these to your shoe collection. Good luck.

