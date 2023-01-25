HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State

Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State

Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State.

Check out the list of closed schools below.

Via Fox19

Ohio:

  • Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
  • Clinton County is under a Level 1 Winter Weather Advisory until further notice.

Kentucky:

  • City of Edgewood snow emergency effective Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 11 p.m.

 

