HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Ma$e: Honored With His Own Day In Harlem

Ma$e: Honored With His Own Day In Harlem

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Harlem, New York, has finally honored Ma$e for his accomplishments with his own day.

On Tuesday (January 24), a declaration ceremony outside Harlem’s Apollo Theater honored the former Bad Boy hitmaker.

The 47-year-old (actual name Mason Betha) got a framed proclamation from New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley establishing January 24 “Ma$e Day” in Harlem.

The proclamation recognized Mase for his “great achievements and enduring contributions” as a multi-platinum musician, singer, songwriter, label executive, and pastor.

  • Who should get honored with their own day in your hometown?

 

RELATED TAGS

don juan fasho mase

Close