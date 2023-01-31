Blaccurate News: Tyre Nichols Update & Addressing Police Brutality (Again)

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

With all that’s going on in the world today, our girl Amanda is hoping to do something really great for the Black community as a way to make sure we’re loving our culture from within.

Check the IG post below for details!

RELATED: Amanda Seales ‘Public Seales Announcement’ What Makes A Man Of God?

Of course, all of this is unfortunately being triggered by the recent senseless murder of 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols at the hands of five members from a Memphis police squad known as SCORPION. Amanda and Nailz break down a few details of the crime for this week’s “Blaccurate News” update, including the systematic racism happening to those same Black cops who jumped, tased and brutally beat Nichols on the night of Jan. 7 which led to his death just three days later on Jan. 10.

Give yourself time to process everything, and jump into the conversation below on “Blaccurate News” via The Amanda Seales Show:

Blaccurate News: Tyre Nichols Update & Addressing Police Brutality (Again) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com