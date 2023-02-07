HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Snoop Dogg: Says He's Never Won A Grammy

Snoop Dogg: Says He's Never Won A Grammy

Snoop Dogg Points Out He’s Never Won A Grammy Award Snoop Dogg is a big name in the music business, and the rapper has touched almost every genre of music, but the Doggfather recently pointed out that he’s never won a Grammy.

On Monday (February 6) Snoop shared a list of rappers with the most Grammy wins with the caption, “Snoop Dogg.

20 nominations. 0 wins,” wrote Snoop in his Instagram caption. Jamie Foxx responded to the post commenting, “You deserve that [and] more my G!”

Officially Snoop Dogg has been nominated for 16 Grammys over the course of his career.

His most recent nomination, for Album of the Year, was for his work on To Pimp a Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar’s studio album from 2015.

  • What Snoop Dogg album do you think he should’ve won a Grammy for?

