Swizz Beatz: Opens Up About ‘Godfather Of Harlem’

Swizz Beatz recently shared more about the new season of Godfather of Harlem and why he relates to Bumpy Johnson.

Swizz, who is the executive music producer for the series, said, “I’m more of a Bumpy thinker.

I’m a strategist like that.”

He continued, “I know how to deal with multiple sides like Bumpy. Which is why I travel so much and am able to network outside of just being from New York or the Bronx or even America. And Bumpy has that energy.

So I feel like that’s my character. I think that if I was a character, it’s probably Bumpy, for sure.”

He added, “He lost everything at the end of Season 2 when the riots happened, and they burn down the warehouse where he had the stash. He was about to own the game, and now he got to start it all over.

So get money, hustle, repeat, Bumpy.”

  • Which character do you relate to the most in Godfather of Harlem and why?

