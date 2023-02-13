HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Person Injured In A Shooting In Clifton Near UC

Cincinnati: A Person Injured In A Shooting In Clifton Near UC

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like a person was injured in a shooting in Clifton near UC campus.

Via Fox19

Officers say the shooting occurred on Calhoun Street near Chase bank around 3 a.m.

The victim fled the scene and drove himself to UC Medical Center, police said.

Officers say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED TAGS

campus cincinnati Shooting UC

Close