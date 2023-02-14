HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Spike Lee: Says Beyonce's Grammy Loss Was BS

Spike Lee Calls Beyoncé’s Grammy Loss “Straight-Up BS”

Spike Lee has called out the Grammys for Beyonce’s four losses of Album of the Year in a new interview with The Guardian.

The outspoken director says, “Her album [‘Renaissance’] is amazing,” he said. “I know she’s won multiple Grammys, but four times nominated for album of the year, and she’s lost every time? No disrespect to those artists like Adele or Harry Styles who won – it’s not their fault – but that’s some straight-up bulls__t.”

Lee asked the question if Black artists should continue to see validation and chase awards or should just say “F” it?

Beyonce won Best Dance/Electronic Recording (for ‘Break My Soul’), Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (for ‘Renaissance’), Best Traditional R&B Performance (for ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’), and Best R&B Song (for ‘Cuff It’). She is the most awarded artist ever, with 32 Grammys in her china cabinet.

  • Does it make sense for an artist to win 32 Grammys and none of them for Album of the Year? S
  • Should Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” have won over Harry’s House?

 

