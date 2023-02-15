HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Tom Brady: Says Janet Jackson Was Good For NFL

Tom Brady says Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show was “probably a good thing” for the NFL.

In a new interview, Brady “I think in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it, and it was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows.

Is any publicity bad publicity? That’s what they say, so, who knows?”

The infamous wardrobe malfunction happened in 2004 when Justin Timberlake exposed Jackson’s breast to millions of viewers while the two performed “Rock Your Body.”

  • Do you think the wardrobe malfunction was good for the NFL? Why or why not?

