French Montana: Reacts To Becoming Most-Streamed African-Born Artist Ever

French Montana received good news. He is the most-streamed African-born artist ever.

The “Unforgettable” rapper took to social media to share highlights from his career, with his Swae Lee assisted song topping the list.

“That lil immigrant boy had faith,” Montana captioned the photos. “Unforgettable” received diamond certification in 2017.

French sent thanks to his fans and teased his upcoming documentary. French ended his celebratory post with, “Let’s make more history … a GOAL without a plan is a wish.”

