Lil Wayne: Reacts To Being Ranked 7th Best Rapper Of All Time

Lil Wayne replied to his number seven ranking on Billboard’s controversial “50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time” list.

Zane Lowe of Apple Music spoke to the Young Money mogul about his highly anticipated album, The Carter 6. Tunechi said he doesn’t care about the ranking since everyone knows he’s the G.O.A.T.

“Man, who the hell is before me?” Wayne questioned. “Was the list including ALL Hip Hop, like before and after as well? I can deal with that… I will tell you that I am a muthaf___in’ one. Everybody whose names you named, they also know I’m number one. Go ask ’em. They know what it is.”

Ahead of Wayne on the list were Biggie Smalls, Eminem, 2pac, Nas, Kendrick Lamar and JAY-Z, who Wayne declared number one on a November episode of Marcellus Wiley’s More to It podcast.

  • What do you think about Billboard’s Greatest Rapper of All Time list?
  • Where there names that should’ve been included? Did they get number one right?

 

