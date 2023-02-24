HomeCincy

Cincinnati: 17 Year Old Shot In Bond Hill

Cincinnati: 17 Year Old Shot In Bond Hill

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Cincinnati we have to put those guns down a 17 year old was shot in Bond Hill.

To many of our young people are being shot or taken away from us too soon. The young man was taken to the hospital in serious condition our prayers are going out to his family.

Via Fox19

Cincinnati Public Schools confirmed late Thursday the boy is a Woodward High School student.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Glen Meadow Lane in a residential complex behind the high school, police say.

CPS says the student was shot nearby off-campus and returned to the school to seek help, after which staff called 911 and secured the building.

RELATED TAGS

17-year-old bond hill cincinnati don juan fasho in shot

More from 100.3
Close