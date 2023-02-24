Cincinnati: 17 Year Old Shot In Bond Hill

Cincinnati we have to put those guns down a 17 year old was shot in Bond Hill.
To many of our young people are being shot or taken away from us too soon. The young man was taken to the hospital in serious condition our prayers are going out to his family.
Via Fox19
Cincinnati Public Schools confirmed late Thursday the boy is a Woodward High School student.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Glen Meadow Lane in a residential complex behind the high school, police say.
CPS says the student was shot nearby off-campus and returned to the school to seek help, after which staff called 911 and secured the building.
