Cincinnati: Rainy Weather In The Tri-State Today

There is a lot of rain in the Tri-State today please be careful as you drive in to work.
Via WLWT
Friday looks incredibly rainy. The entire first part of the day brings waves of moderate to heavy rain which will impact your drive to work and get the kids out the door to school. Bring all of the rain gear and watch out for standing water on the road.
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: Gunfire Sparks A Police Chase In Evanston
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: 17 Year Old Shot In Bond Hill
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking