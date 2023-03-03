HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Rainy Weather In The Tri-State Today

Cincinnati: Rainy Weather In The Tri-State Today

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

There is a lot of rain in the Tri-State today please be careful as you drive in to work.

Via WLWT

Friday looks incredibly rainy. The entire first part of the day brings waves of moderate to heavy rain which will impact your drive to work and get the kids out the door to school. Bring all of the rain gear and watch out for standing water on the road.

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati donjuanfasho in Rainy The Today tri-state weather

More from 100.3
Close