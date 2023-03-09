It looks like former Bengals Wide Receiver Chad OchoCinco Johnson has a new job!
Via Fox19
Chad is now the ambassador and consultant for the Florida A&M University Athletics Department, the school announced Wednesday.
Johnson, who is a Miami, Florida, native, will take part in special projects to help Florida A&M athletics, according to the university.
Congrats Chad you truly deserve it bro.
