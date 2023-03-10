Cincinnati: Firefighters Respond To A Fire In College Hill

Our prayers are going out to the families that were affected by the fire in College Hill.
According to the CFD Assistant Chief Matt Flagler.
Thank you to our Firefighters for the hard work that they put in and keeping us safe
Via Fox19
Several people called 911 around 4:30 saying flames were emerging from the windows of the two-story apartment in the 4800 block of Hamilton Avenue.
Fire companies arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor.
-
