Black Business Spotlight: Lauren Vinson

100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION AND WALKER FUNERAL HOME PRESENTS THE BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. THIS MONTH WE ARE SHINING THE LIGHT ON LAUREN VINSON, CO-OWNER OF QUEEN CITY MEDICAL TRANSPORT!

LAUREN VINSON, A BORN AND BRED CINCINNATI NATIVE, IS A GRADUATE OF ROGER BACON H.S AND UNIV. OF CINCINNATI A&S WITH A BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN COMMUNICATIONS. LAUREN IS ALSO A PROUD MOTHER OF THREE BEAUTIFUL, TALENTED, WONDERFUL GIRLS AND HAS BEEN MARRIED TO HER BEST FRIEND AND BUSINESS PARTNER, JASON VINSON FOR 9YRS.

QUEEN CITY MEDICAL TRANSPORT BEGAN SIX YEARS AGO AFTER LAUREN AND JASON EXPERIENCED UNRELIABLE AND UNPLEASANT TRANSPORTATION WITH LAURENS MOTHER-IN-LOVE. LAUREN AND JASON DECIDED THEY WOULD ATTEMPT TO GIVE THE COMMUNITY SOMETHING BETTER, TREAT THEIR PASSENGERS AS IF THEY WERE THEIR OWN FAMILY. HERE QUEEN CITY MEDICAL TRANSPORT IS ALMOST 6 YRS LATER, DOING THEIR BEST TO PROVIDE JOBS FOR THOSE WHO TRULY NEED & WANT A CHANCE AND TO GIVE PEOPLE THE OPTION TO CHOOSE A RELIABLE AND PLEASANT NON-EMERGENCY MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY, BECAUSE THAT’S THEY FEEL THAT’S THE LEAST THEY CAN DO TO CARE FOR AND SERVE OUR COMMUNITY.

LAUREN VINSON, 100.3 CINCYS R&B STATION AND WALKER FUNERAL HOMES CONGRATULATE YOU & QUEEN CITY MEDICAL TRANSPORT ONCE AGAIN ON BEING SELECTED AS THIS MONTHS BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT.