Cincinnati: A 17 Year Old Hit By A Car Outside Clark Montessori High School

Published on March 17, 2023
Our prayers are going out to the young lady that was hit by a car just outside Clark Montessori High School according to Police.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Erie Avenue, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, police spokesman.

The student was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and remained on the scene, he said.

