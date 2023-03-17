Cincinnati: A 17 Year Old Hit By A Car Outside Clark Montessori High School

Our prayers are going out to the young lady that was hit by a car just outside Clark Montessori High School according to Police.
Via Fox19
It happened just before 8 a.m. on Erie Avenue, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, police spokesman.
The student was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and remained on the scene, he said.
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Chad Ochocinco Johnson: Has A New Job
-
Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A South Cumminsville Shooting
-
Cincinnati: Border Protection Seizes Gold