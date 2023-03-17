Cincinnati: A 17 Year Old Hit By A Car Outside Clark Montessori High School

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Our prayers are going out to the young lady that was hit by a car just outside Clark Montessori High School according to Police.

Via Fox19

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Erie Avenue, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, police spokesman.

The student was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and remained on the scene, he said.