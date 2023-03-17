Michael Jordan: In Talks To Sell Share Of Hornets

Michael Jordan is reportedly in ‘serious’ talks to sell off his majority share of the Charlotte Hornets.
Per reports, Jordan would be selling to a group that includes Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall,
who would take over as co-governors of the team.
The sale is not ‘imminent’ but has ‘significant momentum’, according to ESPN.
Jordan has spent 13 years as majority owner of the Hornets after buying his stake for $275 million in 2010.
- Why is Jordan selling now?
- What kind of money will he get?
