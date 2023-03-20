Cincy

Cincinnati: Xavier Returns To The Sweet 16

Published on March 20, 2023
Congrats to Cincinnati’s own Xavier they are returning to the Sweet 16 NCAA tournament .

Xavier beat Pittsburgh to advance.

Via Fox19

Xavier, the Midwest’s No. 3 seed, blitzed No. 11 Pittsburgh, xx-xx, to book the program’s ninth trip to the Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, against No. 2 Texas.

The Musketeers found their familiar fire in the opening 20 minutes behind five 3-pointers from Adam Kunkel and took a 48-34 halftime lead, and pulled away from the Panthers in the second half until a late five-minute scoreless streak allowed Pitt to close the gap to a nerve-wracking single-digit margin.

