Cincinnati: Xavier Returns To The Sweet 16

Congrats to Cincinnati’s own Xavier they are returning to the Sweet 16 NCAA tournament .
Xavier beat Pittsburgh to advance.
Via Fox19
Xavier, the Midwest’s No. 3 seed, blitzed No. 11 Pittsburgh, xx-xx, to book the program’s ninth trip to the Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, against No. 2 Texas.
The Musketeers found their familiar fire in the opening 20 minutes behind five 3-pointers from Adam Kunkel and took a 48-34 halftime lead, and pulled away from the Panthers in the second half until a late five-minute scoreless streak allowed Pitt to close the gap to a nerve-wracking single-digit margin.
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Chad Ochocinco Johnson: Has A New Job
-
Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up
-
Cincinnati: Border Protection Seizes Gold