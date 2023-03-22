Cincinnati: Xavier Professor Saves A Mans Life

A BIG thank you to Xavier professor Dr. Edmond Hooker he saved a mans life.
Thank you so much you are a true Hero
via Fox19
A man was having a heart attack.
Hooker says he rushed to the victim and saw that he was cyanotic – a condition describing someone whose skin appears blue due to lack of oxygen in the blood.
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Chad Ochocinco Johnson: Has A New Job
-
Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up
-
Cincinnati: Border Protection Seizes Gold