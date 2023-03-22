Cincy

Cincinnati: Xavier Professor Saves A Mans Life

Published on March 22, 2023

A BIG thank you to Xavier professor Dr. Edmond Hooker he saved a mans life.

Thank you so much you are a true Hero

via  Fox19

A man was having a heart attack.

Hooker says he rushed to the victim and saw that he was cyanotic – a condition describing someone whose skin appears blue due to lack of oxygen in the blood.

