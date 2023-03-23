Cincinnati: A New Skyline Chili Coming To CVG Airport

It looks like a new Sky-Line Chili is coming to CVG.
Via WLWT
Skyline Chili confirmed on Wednesday in a Facebook post it will be opening a new location in the concession stand at CVG.
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Chad Ochocinco Johnson: Has A New Job
-
Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up
-
Cincinnati: Border Protection Seizes Gold