Cincy

Cincinnati: A New Skyline Chili Coming To CVG Airport

Published on March 23, 2023

It looks like a new Sky-Line Chili is coming to CVG.

Via WLWT

Skyline Chili confirmed on Wednesday in a Facebook post it will be opening a new location in the concession stand at CVG.

I will let you know has more details come in!

