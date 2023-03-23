Cincinnati: A New Skyline Chili Coming To CVG Airport

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like a new Sky-Line Chili is coming to CVG.

Via WLWT

Skyline Chili confirmed on Wednesday in a Facebook post it will be opening a new location in the concession stand at CVG.

No word on an official opening date but the location is expected to open this year.

I will let you know has more details come in!