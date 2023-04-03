Cincinnati: Police Searching For Mt. Auburn Shooting Suspects

The police are searching for Mt. Auburn shooting suspects.
Via Fox19
Units arrived at the 2200 block of Vine Street shortly before 8 p.m. in response to a male shot, a dispatch officer confirmed.
Police described the suspects as two black males wearing hoodies and face coverings. They say that one man was wearing a black hoodie and the other was wearing a blue hoodie.
