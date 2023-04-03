Cincy

Cincinnati: Police Searching For Mt. Auburn Shooting Suspects

Published on April 3, 2023

The police are searching for Mt. Auburn shooting suspects.

Via Fox19

Units arrived at the 2200 block of Vine Street shortly before 8 p.m. in response to a male shot, a dispatch officer confirmed.

Police described the suspects as two black males wearing hoodies and face coverings. They say that one man was wearing a black hoodie and the other was wearing a blue hoodie.

