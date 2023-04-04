Mary J. Blige: Is A Believer In Solo Dates

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Since her divorce from Kendu Issacs, Mary J. Blige has been on a journey of self-discovery and self-love.

In addition to self-love, Blige also talked about how important it is to enjoy your own company by going on a date with yourself and how important friendships are.

When asked about what she does on a date night by herself, Blige said she goes to dinner, watches a movie, and drinks wine.

“The dates with Mary are very intimate… We’ll go to dinner, we’ll watch a movie, and then we’ll just drink some wine. We’ll just chill, give ourselves a hug, you know,” she exclaimed while laughing.