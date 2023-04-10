Beyoncé: What Does She Do To Stay Fit While On Stage???

CLOSE
What does Beyoncé do to stay fit?
Those who have gone to one of Beyoncé’s concerts will know how much of a spectacle it is and that not only does she sing live, but she also packs plenty of dance
routines into her performances.
She is put through a really vigorous workout routine in order to help her carry on singing while performing to help prevent her from getting out of breath. This includes
cardio and using resistance bands.
Beyoncé used to be made to run about three miles while singing in order to help her get used to having to sing and perform at the same time. If she wants to sing
completely live and still perform in the way that she does, then this is the type of workout she will have to do to keep her stamina up for the live shows.
- What things do you do to try and stay healthy?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report