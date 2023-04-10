Fa Sho Celebrity News

Beyoncé: What Does She Do To Stay Fit While On Stage???

Published on April 10, 2023

What does Beyoncé do to stay fit?
Those who have gone to one of Beyoncé’s concerts will know how much of a spectacle it is and that not only does she sing live, but she also packs plenty of dance
routines into her performances.
She is put through a really vigorous workout routine in order to help her carry on singing while performing to help prevent her from getting out of breath. This includes
cardio and using resistance bands.

Beyoncé used to be made to run about three miles while singing in order to help her get used to having to sing and perform at the same time. If she wants to sing
completely live and still perform in the way that she does, then this is the type of workout she will have to do to keep her stamina up for the live shows.
  • What things do you do to try and stay healthy?

