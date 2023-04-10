Cincinnati: Reds Pulled Off A Comeback Win Against The Phillies

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to the Cincinnati Reds on pulling off a comeback win against the Phillies.

Pitcher Jake Fraley lead the team to a victory!

Let’s keep winning. What a great game.

Via Fox19

The Reds loaded the bases against Seranthony Domínguez without the ball leaving the infield in the ninth inning. Domínguez walked two batters and TJ Friedl reached on an infield single to bring up Fraley with the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 39,129 growing more uneasy.

Fraley whiffed on his first two swings versus Domínguez before he lined a fastball down the right field line for a bases-clearing double in the Reds’ 6-4 comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies. A helmetless Fraley let out a yell toward his teammates in the dugout once he reached second base.