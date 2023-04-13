Monica: Stops Brawl At Her Tour Stop In D.C.

CLOSE
R&B singer, Monica, doesn’t tolerate nonsense during performances. She paused her set to address the fight in the crowd.
During the “R&B Experience” tour stop in D.C., Monica was singing a love ballad when a fight broke out. Monica stopped singing to find out why two women were fighting.
“Wait a minute! I’m singing a love song,” Monica said to the women. “I ain’t singing ‘Knuck If You Buck’ baby, calm that s__t down. Somebody take her and get a drink on me! Calm down. They f____d you up, baby? Me too, join the club. Take it on out of here.”
Security escorted both parties out of the concert, and Monica performed “So Gone,” dedicating it to one of the women.
