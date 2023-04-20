Cincinnati: Joe Mixon Pleads Not Guilty

Joe Mixon has pleaded not guilty from an incident in January.
Via Fox19
Wednesday’s hearing was the first since a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing was refiled against Mixon on April 7.
After he pleaded not guilty to the charge, the judge set Mixon’s bond at $10,000.
The charge stems from a claim that the Bengals running back pointed a gun at someone on Jan. 21 in the 300 block of Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati, according to the initial complaint.
