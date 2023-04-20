Cincinnati: Joe Mixon Pleads Not Guilty

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Joe Mixon has pleaded not guilty from an incident in January.

Via Fox19

Wednesday’s hearing was the first since a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing was refiled against Mixon on April 7.

After he pleaded not guilty to the charge, the judge set Mixon’s bond at $10,000.

The charge stems from a claim that the Bengals running back pointed a gun at someone on Jan. 21 in the 300 block of Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati, according to the initial complaint.