Cincinnati: Joe Mixon Pleads Not Guilty

Published on April 20, 2023

Joe Mixon has pleaded not guilty from an incident in January.

Via Fox19

Wednesday’s hearing was the first since a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing was refiled against Mixon on April 7.

After he pleaded not guilty to the charge, the judge set Mixon’s bond at $10,000.

The charge stems from a claim that the Bengals running back pointed a gun at someone on Jan. 21 in the 300 block of Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati, according to the initial complaint.

