Cincinnati: Man Shot In Westwood

Published on May 11, 2023

A 42 year old man was shot in Westwood.

The Police are investigating the situation.

Via Fox19

He was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

District 3 police say investigators determined the shooting happened around 12:48 a.m. at 3415 McHenry Avenue, which is Oak Harbor Apartments.

 

