Cincinnati: Man Shot In Westwood

A 42 year old man was shot in Westwood.
The Police are investigating the situation.
He was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.
District 3 police say investigators determined the shooting happened around 12:48 a.m. at 3415 McHenry Avenue, which is Oak Harbor Apartments.
