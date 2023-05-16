Cincinnati: I-75 Reopens After Crash

I-75 reopens after a crash. If you were wondering why the traffic was so heavy if you were driving down 75 this morning. The crash was just past Towne St.
Via Fox19
Two vehicles crashed and wrecked on their sides shortly before 7 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
One injury was reported.
