Cincinnati: I-75 Reopens After Crash

Published on May 16, 2023

I-75 reopens after a crash. If you were wondering why the traffic was so heavy if you were driving down 75 this morning. The crash was just past Towne St.

Via Fox19

Two vehicles crashed and wrecked on their sides shortly before 7 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

One injury was reported.

