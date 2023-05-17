Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Our prayers are going out to the family of the 21 year old young lady whose life was taken to soon in a car crash on I-75.

Via Fox19

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified her as Juelle Walker of Carthage.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd Lane exit around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The sedan rear-ended the semi, according to the semi driver who called 911 to report the crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.