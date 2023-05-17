Our prayers are going out to the family of the 21 year old young lady whose life was taken to soon in a car crash on I-75.
Via Fox19
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified her as Juelle Walker of Carthage.
Walker was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd Lane exit around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The sedan rear-ended the semi, according to the semi driver who called 911 to report the crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
-
Teyana Taylor Gifts Lil Wayne A Pair Of Sneakers From Her New Jordan Collaboration
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: Man Shot In Westwood
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: At least 1 person Is dead After A Shooting In The Northside.
-
Cincinnati: I-75 Reopens After Crash
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash