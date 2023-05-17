Cincy

Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash

Published on May 17, 2023

Our prayers are going out to the family of the 21 year old young lady whose life was taken to soon in a car crash on I-75.

Via Fox19

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified her as Juelle Walker of Carthage.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd Lane exit around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The sedan rear-ended the semi, according to the semi driver who called 911 to report the crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

 

