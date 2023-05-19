Rihanna: Does A Topless Maternity Shoot

CLOSE
Rihanna is so happy she will be a mother again that she goes topless.
The mom-to-be posted photos from her first pregnancy that she calls “Rub on ya t**%ies.”
In the pictures, Ri-Ri is wearing nothing but jewelry, a thong, and a pair of heels. “He has no idea how crazy his mama is,” said Rihanna.
She gave birth to baby Rza in May of last year, and now she and A$AP Rocky are expecting baby number two and maybe even another topless maternity shoot.
- What’s the wildest maternity shoot you’ve ever seen?
