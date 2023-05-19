Fa Sho Celebrity News

Rihanna: Does A Topless Maternity Shoot

Rihanna: Does A Topless Maternity Shoot

Published on May 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna is so happy she will be a mother again that she goes topless.
The mom-to-be posted photos from her first pregnancy that she calls “Rub on ya t**%ies.”
In the pictures, Ri-Ri is wearing nothing but jewelry, a thong, and a pair of heels. “He has no idea how crazy his mama is,” said Rihanna.
She gave birth to baby Rza in May of last year, and now she and A$AP Rocky are expecting baby number two and maybe even another topless maternity shoot.
  • What’s the wildest maternity shoot you’ve ever seen?

RELATED TAGS

don juan fasho fasho celebrity news rihanna topless

More from 100.3
Close