Rihanna: Does A Topless Maternity Shoot

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is so happy she will be a mother again that she goes topless.

The mom-to-be posted photos from her first pregnancy that she calls “Rub on ya t**%ies.”

In the pictures, Ri-Ri is wearing nothing but jewelry, a thong, and a pair of heels. “He has no idea how crazy his mama is,” said Rihanna.

She gave birth to baby Rza in May of last year, and now she and A$AP Rocky are expecting baby number two and maybe even another topless maternity shoot.