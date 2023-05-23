Cincinnati: Hamilton County Held First Small Business Day

Hamilton County held it’s first small business day yesterday.
More than 900 small businesses took part in this great event for small business owners.
Via WCPO
Rather than small businesses setting up booths at the event, the tables were full of resources like grant applications and business plan development.
“Some people are coming who want to start a small business. We have a zone for them to help them start a small business and how to do your business plan,” said Hamilton County Commission President, Alicia Reece. “Then there’s others coming in, saying ‘Wait a minute, I’ve been in business for years, I need some access to capital.'”
- Did you Attend?
- Did you get all of the info you needed fr your business?
