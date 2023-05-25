Cincinnati: A Deadly Shooting In The OTR

It looks like there was a deadly shooting in the OTR.
Via Fox19
Cincinnati police confirm they are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Over-the-Rhine.
Officers responded to Hamer and Elder streets shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
