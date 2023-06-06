Nicki Mina: Announces Her Release Date For Her Next Album

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Release Date of Nicki Minaj’s Album Revealed

Attention Barbs! Nicki Minaj has announced the release date for her next album!

According to The Queen, she’ll release her fifth studio album on October 20.

She gave no other details on what to expect from the album.

The last time we got an album from Nicki was 2018’s “Queen.”