Fa Sho Celebrity News

Nicki Mina: Announces Her Release Date For Her Next Album

Published on June 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Release Date of Nicki Minaj’s Album Revealed

Attention Barbs! Nicki Minaj has announced the release date for her next album!

According to The Queen, she’ll release her fifth studio album on October 20.

She gave no other details on what to expect from the album.

The last time we got an album from Nicki was 2018’s “Queen.”

  • What are your top three Nicki Minaj songs?

RELATED TAGS

don juan fasho fasho celebrity news nicki minaj

More from 100.3
Close