Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating Why 2 Small Kids Were Wandering

Published on June 7, 2023

It looks like the police are investigating why two small kids were wandering in the street by them selves.

Via:Fox19

The 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were spotted walking in the area of East Tower Drive in Westwood around 2 a.m.

By 6 a.m., police asked the public to help find their parents or guardians.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police announced the mother was located.

I will be sure to keep you up to date as this story develops.

