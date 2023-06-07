Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating Why 2 Small Kids Were Wandering

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like the police are investigating why two small kids were wandering in the street by them selves.

Via:Fox19

The 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were spotted walking in the area of East Tower Drive in Westwood around 2 a.m.

By 6 a.m., police asked the public to help find their parents or guardians.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police announced the mother was located.

I will be sure to keep you up to date as this story develops.