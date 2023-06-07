Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating Why 2 Small Kids Were Wandering

It looks like the police are investigating why two small kids were wandering in the street by them selves.
Via:Fox19
The 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were spotted walking in the area of East Tower Drive in Westwood around 2 a.m.
By 6 a.m., police asked the public to help find their parents or guardians.
Just before 8:30 a.m., police announced the mother was located.
I will be sure to keep you up to date as this story develops.
