Cincinnati: The Police Announce A Summer Safety Plan Amid Spike Of Shootings

It looks like the Cincinnati Police are trying to keep our streets safe this summer.
They are looking to announce their summer safety plan.
We must put these guns guns and increase the peace.
CPD will give you a free gun lock if you need one. So please make sure you are storing your guns away and get a lock box.
Via Fox19
Police Chief Teresa Theetge and Mayor Aftab Pureval are both expected to speak during the event at District 1 police headquarters in the West End.
Cincinnati is seeing its seasonal late spring/early summer spike in shootings but this year more of the victims are juveniles.
That includes a 7-year-old North Avondale girl who was shot in her stomach Saturday night as she played outside in a courtyard off Reading Road.
