Cincinnati: There’s An Air Quality Advisory In Effect For The Tri-State

There is an Air Quality advisory in effect today for the Tri-State.

Via Fox19

The advisory comes as smoke from the Canadian wildfires “continues to adversely impact air quality,” according to the Ohio EPA.

Air Quality Index, which you can find here, is expected to be in the ranges of “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “unhealthy,” the Ohio EPA explained Wednesday.

Cincinnati’s Air Quality Index is listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups.