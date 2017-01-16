Top 12 Aaliyah Style Trends That We Love [photos]

It’s been almost 16 years since her untimely death and we are still re-creating her iconic style to this day! From urban street style to sleek slip dresses Aaliyah set trends for ladies on and off the red carpet.
Check out our top 10 Aaliyah style trends that we still love to this day!
The Top 12 Aaliyah Style Trends
1. The Tommy Hilfiger Trend1 of 9
2. The Bandana Trend2 of 9
3. The Jersey Trend3 of 9
4. The Slip Dress Trend4 of 9
5. The Fur jacket Trend5 of 9
6. Dressing Like Your Boyfriend Trend6 of 9
7. Boyfriend Jeans Trend7 of 9
8. Long Skirts With High Spit Trend8 of 9
9. Ripped Custom T-Shirt Trend9 of 9
