Does Morris Chestnut Give Into Temptation In This Exclusive ‘When The Bough Breaks’ Clip?

Check out this exclusive clip of ‘When the Bough Breaks,’ in theaters Friday, September 9.

Morris Chestnut’s character, John Taylor, in When the Bough Breaks fights the ultimate temptation when the young woman he and his wife, Laura (Regina Hall), choose as their surrogate (Jaz Sinclair) begins to make advances at him. Anna’s psychotic episodes begin to threaten John and Laura’s safety, leading to an all-out war in this intense thriller.

Watch what happens when Anna tries to entice John to cheat on his wife.

Morris quickly and quietly deescalated the incident, but what would you have wanted your husband to do in his shoes?

