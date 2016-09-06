CLOSE
Entertainment
Home

Does Morris Chestnut Give Into Temptation In This Exclusive ‘When The Bough Breaks’ Clip?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Sony Pictures Releasing's 'When The Bough Breaks' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Check out this exclusive clip of ‘When the Bough Breaks,’ in theaters Friday, September 9.

 

Morris Chestnut’s character, John Taylor, in When the Bough Breaks fights the ultimate temptation when the young woman he and his wife, Laura (Regina Hall), choose as their surrogate (Jaz Sinclair) begins to make advances at him. Anna’s psychotic episodes begin to threaten John and Laura’s safety, leading to an all-out war in this intense thriller.

Watch what happens when Anna tries to entice John to cheat on his wife.

Morris quickly and quietly deescalated the incident, but what would you have wanted your husband to do in his shoes?

RELATED STORIES:

Morris Chestnut Shares Gorgeous Photo Of His Daughter Heading To Prom

WATCH: Morris Chestnut &amp; Regina Hall In The Sexy Thriller ‘When the Bough Breaks’

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Getty Images and HelloBeautiful

Video Courtesy of Facebook, When the Bough Breaks, and HelloBeautiful

Does Morris Chestnut Give Into Temptation In This Exclusive ‘When The Bough Breaks’ Clip? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

morris chestnut , Regina Hall

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close