Fox News Settles with Gretchen Carlson, While Greta Van Susteren Leaves the Network

(RNN) – The company that owns Fox News reportedly has agreed to a $20 million settlement with former anchor Gretchen Carlson for claims she was sexually harassed by her boss, Roger Ailes.

“I am gratified that 21st Century Fox took decisive action after I filed my complaint,” Carlson said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m ready to move on to the next chapter of my life in which I will redouble my efforts to empower women in the workplace. I want to thank all the brave women who came forward to tell their own stories and the many people across the country who embraced and supported me in their #StandWithGretchen.

“All women deserve a dignified and respectful workplace.”

According to Vanity Fair, three unnamed people familiar with the settlement confirmed the financial terms. 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News, made a public apology to Carlson, saying, “We sincerely regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect and dignity that she and all of our colleagues deserve.”

“21st Century Fox is pleased to announce that it has settled Gretchen Carlson’s lawsuit,” a statement form the company said. “During her tenure at Fox News, Gretchen exhibited the highest standards of journalism and professionalism.”

The legal team for 21st Century Fox has worked with Ailes’ lawyers to finalize the amount the former chairman and CEO would pay, according to Vanity Fair sources. Two other women had reached financial settlements for similar claims as well, the report said.

Fox News also announced Tuesday that Greta Van Susteren, one of its top anchors for 14 years, would be leaving the news channel, effective immediately. According to Fox News, Van Susteren had a “key man” clause in her contract allowing her to leave if Ailes stepped down, and she invoked it when renegotiations deadlocked.

She responded to Geraldo Rivera on Twitter shortly after the announcement, saying she would miss him. Brit Hume will take over as temporary host of primetime show On the Record.

“I am happy to take on this assignment for the balance of this extraordinary election,” Hume said in a statement.

