CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

86 Year Old Wheelchair Bound Lady Robbed States “That B@*ch Don’t Even Know Me” on TV [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

86 year old Bernice Starnes of the Bronx was minding her own business and enjoying the day outside of her apartment when she was robbed by a woman!  But little did the robber know she was messing with the wrong woman!

I hope that they beat her a@@!  Some of the women and men in prison beat her a@@ everyday for as long as she’s in there” — Bernice Starnes

We think Mrs. Bernice might be the most gangsta senior we know!

2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 4

INSTADAILY: Beyoncé Celebrates Her Birthday With 'Soul Train'-Themed Party

13 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Beyoncé Celebrates Her Birthday With 'Soul Train'-Themed Party

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Beyoncé Celebrates Her Birthday With ‘Soul Train’-Themed Party

INSTADAILY: Beyoncé Celebrates Her Birthday With 'Soul Train'-Themed Party

86 Year Old Wheelchair Bound Lady Robbed States “That B@*ch Don’t Even Know Me” on TV [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

bernice starnes , Bronx , new york , robbery

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close