86 year old Bernice Starnes of the Bronx was minding her own business and enjoying the day outside of her apartment when she was robbed by a woman! But little did the robber know she was messing with the wrong woman!
I hope that they beat her a@@! Some of the women and men in prison beat her a@@ everyday for as long as she’s in there” — Bernice Starnes
We think Mrs. Bernice might be the most gangsta senior we know!
86 Year Old Wheelchair Bound Lady Robbed States "That B@*ch Don't Even Know Me" on TV [VIDEO]
